Robert George Gregory Sr.

Robert George Gregory Sr. Obituary

Robert George Gregory Sr., 61, of Hunlock Creek, died at his home Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Born in Nanticoke, he was the son of the late Robert Gregory and Dorothy Perkins Gregory Hartzell. Robert worked as an auto mechanic most of his life and enjoyed hunting and spending time with his grandchildren, his pride and joy.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert George Gregory Jr..

He is survived by his daughter, Stacy Rockel and her husband, Joseph, Nanticoke; daughter-in-law, Stacey Gregory, Hunlock Creek; sister, Colleen Gommer, Hunlock Creek; brother, Joseph Gregory and his wife, Kay, Dalton; and mother of his children, Deborah Gregory, Hunlock Creek. Robert was the proud grandfather of seven grandchildren, Robert Gregory III; Damien Gregory; Thomas Gallagher; Jazmine Trathen; Spencer Trathen; Joseph Rockel and Aidan Rockel.

A private family celebration will be held.

Arrangements are being finalized by Lehman Family Funeral Home Inc., 689 Hazle St., Wilkes-Barre.


