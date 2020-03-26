Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home
504 Wyoming Avenue
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-1130
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Johnston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. Johnston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert H. Johnston Obituary
Robert H. Johnston, 84, of Wyoming, passed away Tuesday evening, March 24, 2020, at the home of his caretaker and niece, Linda Pocceschi.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Edward Johnston and Dorothy Mae Jackson Brady. He was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by King Fifth Wheel, Mountain Top, for over 50 years.

Preceding him in death was his stepfather, Matthew Brady; brothers, James Johnston, Matthew Brady and Donald Brady; and nephew, Robert Brady.

Surviving are nieces, Linda Pocceschi and her husband, Mark, Wyoming; Kelly Roerig and her husband, Adam, Tunkhannock; Dawn Ozmina and her husband, Michael, Warrior Run; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family from Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Park.

There will be no calling hours.

For information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -