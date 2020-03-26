|
Robert H. Johnston, 84, of Wyoming, passed away Tuesday evening, March 24, 2020, at the home of his caretaker and niece, Linda Pocceschi.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Edward Johnston and Dorothy Mae Jackson Brady. He was a graduate of Wyoming Memorial High School. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by King Fifth Wheel, Mountain Top, for over 50 years.
Preceding him in death was his stepfather, Matthew Brady; brothers, James Johnston, Matthew Brady and Donald Brady; and nephew, Robert Brady.
Surviving are nieces, Linda Pocceschi and her husband, Mark, Wyoming; Kelly Roerig and her husband, Adam, Tunkhannock; Dawn Ozmina and her husband, Michael, Warrior Run; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family from Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Park.
There will be no calling hours.
For information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 26, 2020