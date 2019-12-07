Home

Robert H. Sterling, 68, of West Pittston, recently transitioned into eternal life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Marion Sterling, and infant sister, Donna Mae. He is survived by his sister, Robyn and her husband, Walter Kochan, Dallas.

A memorial gathering for Robert will be held at a later date. Any donations in his memory may be sent to K-9 Hero Haven at www.k9herohaven.org.

His complete obituary can be accessed by visiting www.Parisefuneralhome.com, who was entrusted with cremation arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 7, 2019
