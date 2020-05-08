|
Robert H. Yetter Jr., 80, of Dallas, formerly of Wyoming, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Robert H. Yetter and Martha Clark Smith and was a graduate of Wyoming High School, Class of 1957. During high school he played football and ran track. He was a 1962 graduate of Wilkes College with an associate degree in mechanical engineering and a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting.
He was employed by Fowler, Dick & Walker during high school and college and after graduation as an assistant credit manager. Bob then started and ran his own HVAC business for 44 years.
Bob served six years in the 109th Field Artillery as a surveyor and was discharged as a staff sergeant in 1968, where he was the chief of the battalion survey section.
Bob was a member of Grace Community Church, Dallas, where he served as an elder.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Louise Disque Yetter; daughters, Darcie Gudger and husband, John; Tammie Rao and husband, Shon; four grandsons, Kyle Gudger; and Daniel, Josh and Matthew Rao.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park.
Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 8, 2020