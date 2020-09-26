Home

Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
(570) 826-0600
Robert Irace Obituary

Robert Irace, 79, of Exeter, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family in Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

Robert was born on Jan. 4, 1941 in Pittston, growing up in West Pittston. He was a son of the late Frank and Dorothy Irace.

He graduated from West Pittston High School and proudly served in the National Guard from 1963 to 1969. He later retired from Potlatch Corporation as a machine operator.

He was a dedicated member of the Full Gospel Chapel, Avoca.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Diane Irace and Anne Malinics; and brothers, Keith Irace, Delbert Irace and Dorman Irace

He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by children, Erica Irace and Domenic Irace; and close friend, Carolyn Sessions; four grandchildren, Meghan Kosek, Brooke Kosek, Madisyn Irace and Tyler Irace; sister, Dixie Corcoran; and brothers, Allen Irace, Richard Irace and Dennis Irace.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will be in the family lot in the West Pittston Cemetery.


