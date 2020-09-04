Home

Mayo Funeral Home - Shickshinny
77 North Main Street
Shickshinny, PA 18655
570-542-4214
Robert J. Ankudovich


1938 - 2020
Robert J. Ankudovich Obituary

Robert J. Ankudovich, 81, formerly of Shickshinny, died Thursday morning, Sept. 3, 2020, at the River Run Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Kingston.

Born Dec. 19, 1938, in Kingston, he was a son of the late Francis and Martha Reichert Ankudovich.

He served in the U.S. Marines and was a security guard at the former Mercy Hospital, Wilkes-Barre, until he retired. He was an avid fisherman and taught his grandchildren how to fish. He also loved crossword puzzles.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Eleanor Kreidler. He was the last member of his immediate family.

Surviving are a son, Robert Ankudovich Jr., Ashley; three daughters, Tracey Winter, Shickshinny; Ruth Noss, Wilkes-Barre; and Jean Ankudovich, Wilkes-Barre; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Shickshinny.

For information, or to send condolences, please visit www.mayofh.com.


