Robert J. Cook, 45, of Glen Lyon, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on June 7, 1974, he was the son of the late William Cook and the late Joan Tinney.
Surviving are his son, R.J. Cook; sisters, Patty Crumrine, Lilly Tinney and Peggy Cook; brothers, David, Roy and Michael Tinney and William Cook; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 27, 2019