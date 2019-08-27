Home

POWERED BY

Services
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
211 W Main St
Glen Lyon, PA 18617
(570) 736-6218
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Cook Obituary
Robert J. Cook, 45, of Glen Lyon, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on June 7, 1974, he was the son of the late William Cook and the late Joan Tinney.

Surviving are his son, R.J. Cook; sisters, Patty Crumrine, Lilly Tinney and Peggy Cook; brothers, David, Roy and Michael Tinney and William Cook; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now