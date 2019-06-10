Robert J. Cronauer, 88, of Waymart, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at his home.



He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Clarence and Mildred Miller Cronauer. Robert was a 1949 graduate of St. Nicholas High School. He was a master electrician and he was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 163 for 71 years. Robert formerly taught night class at the West Side Vocational Technical School. Prior to his retirement, he served as a Pennsylvania State Electrical Inspector.



Robert was a member of St. Mary's Church, Waymart. He was a former member of St. Andrew's Parish, Wilkes-Barre. He was also a member of the Catholic Knights of St. George Branch 75.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Loughnane Cronauer, in 2014. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Cronauer.



Robert is survived by his children, Molly Griffiths, Waymart; Robert Cronauer and his wife, Tina, Warrior Run; and Libby Rush and her husband, Stanton, Waymart; grandchildren, Ryan and Connor Griffiths, Leah Cronauer and Jamie O'Neill and Stanton, Elise and Carson Rush; brother, Raymond Cronauer, Wilkes-Barre; sister, Mary Delong and her husband, John, Center Valley; brother-in-law, Butch Loughnane and his wife, Mary Lou, Hanover Twp.; and sister-in-law, Dolores Loughnane, Warrior Run; nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Andrew Parish, 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's memory to St. Joseph's Indian School, P.O. Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326, stjo.org.



Condolences may be sent by visiting Robert's obituary and www.natandgawlas.com.