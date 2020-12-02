Home

Robert J. Derby


1987 - 2020
Robert J. Derby Obituary

Robert J. Derby, 33, of Sweet Valley, formerly of Edwardsville, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Barbara Ann Thorne Derby and the late Ralph Derby. Rob was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School and was employed as a valet supervisor for Mohegan Sun, prior to being a stay-at-home dad.

He enjoyed building remote control cars, riding quads and motorcycles and loved spending time with his children.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his fiancée, Amy Stancavage; children, Anderson and Madison Derby; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Due to COVID-19, a private visitation and funeral will be held from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville.

Visit the funeral home website for information at www.StrishFuneralHome.com.


