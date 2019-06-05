Robert J. Hamlin, 75, of West Pittston, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Allied Hospice Center, Scranton.



Born in Taylor on Oct. 16, 1943, he was the son of the late John and Wilhelmina Carey Hamlin.



He attended Pittston High School. Robert proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He was recognized for his skill as a sharpshooter and received the National Defense Service Medal.



Prior to retirement, he worked for Celotex Corporation and also worked for Lowe's Warehouse in security.



Although he was a quiet man, he truly loved his family and the special times they spent together. He cherished his trips to Florida with his family and attending his nephews' football games. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies fan and loved his pets.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Osiecki Hamlin; brother, John "Jackie" Hamlin; and sisters, Marlene Redington and Rosemary Campenni.



Surviving are nieces, nephews, great-nieces, a great-nephew and cousins.



Private funeral services will be held in Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston, with interment in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.



Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.



To leave condolences, visit Robert's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary