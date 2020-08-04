Home

A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Konnick Jr. Obituary

Robert J. Konnick Jr., 55, of Forty Fort, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

He was born in Kingston, son of Joan Leshinski Konnick, Kingston, and the late Robert Konnick. Bob was a 1984 graduate of West Side Vocational Technical School and was employed by M&K Truck Center.

Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Joan Janoski.

Besides his mother, he is survived by his wife, Christine Konnick; sisters, Mary Ermak, Larksville, Susan Musto, Kingston and Catherine Manganello, Dallas; brother, Michael Konnick, Camden, Del.; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston.


