Robert J. Malia, 67, of Hanover Twp., passed away Sunday, March 8 , 2020, at his home.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on June 1, 1952, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Doris Schmidt Malia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Robin Malia; and a brother, William Malia.
Robert is survived by son, Robert Malia; grandchildren, Robert and Dylan; brothers, Kenneth Malia and Thomas Malia; sister, Doris Pahler; and nieces and nephews, William, Korey, Eric and Melanie.
Arrangements were entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre. Services were private for the family.
Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Harding.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 13, 2020