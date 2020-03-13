Home

Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services, INC.
465 S. Main Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-7157
Robert J. Malia Obituary
Robert J. Malia, 67, of Hanover Twp., passed away Sunday, March 8 , 2020, at his home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on June 1, 1952, he was a son of the late Kenneth and Doris Schmidt Malia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Robin Malia; and a brother, William Malia.

Robert is survived by son, Robert Malia; grandchildren, Robert and Dylan; brothers, Kenneth Malia and Thomas Malia; sister, Doris Pahler; and nieces and nephews, William, Korey, Eric and Melanie.

Arrangements were entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Wilkes-Barre. Services were private for the family.

Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Harding.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 13, 2020
