Robert J. "Butch" Malocheski, 70, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre a son of the late Joseph and Mary Miller Malocheski. Bob was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School, Class of 1969.
He was employed in the local construction industry. He was a member of the Labor's International Union of North America, Local 1310.
Bob was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer.
Surviving are his wife, Marianne Malloy Malocheski; son, Scott Malocheski, Wilkes-Barre; Stacy Winsock, Exeter; grandchildren, Shannon, David and Michael; great-granddaughter, Avery; brother, Joseph Malocheski, Saylorsburg; and nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 10, 2020