Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc
6 Sunset Lake Rd
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 256-3141
Robert J. Mazeika Sr.

Robert J. Mazeika Sr. Obituary
Robert J. Mazeika Sr., 84, formerly of Nanticoke, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center following a long period of declining health.

Born Nov. 26, 1935, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Joseph and Margaret Halstead Mazeika. He attended the Hanover Twp. schools and served his country with the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division during the Korean War.

Robert was employed by Standard Coach Company, Nanticoke, before retiring.

He was preceded in death by a son, Robert Mazeika Jr., on June 22, 2012.

Surviving are daughters, Roberta Lamoreaux, Marian Sipler, Stella Opdyke and Carol Macialek; a brother, James and a sister, Margaret.

Arrangements will be private arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., Hunlock Creek.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 3, 2020
