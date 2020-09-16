Home

POWERED BY

Services
Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc.
20 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1358
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Meehan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Meehan Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Meehan Jr. Obituary

Robert J. Meehan Jr., 56, of the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday evening, Sept. 11, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., after a brief illness.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Joyce Comito Meehan, Parsons, and the late Robert J. Meehan Sr.

Bob was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre, and earned both his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in electrical engineering from Wilkes University. He was employed as an electrical engineer by Tobyhanna Army Depot for 32 years, until his retirement.

Bob was conscientious and dependable as he demonstrated talents in multiple facets of engineering. He was also a versatile musician who loved listening to various genres of music. He was a devoted and generous uncle to his two nephews.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, Joyce, are his brothers, Paul Meehan and his wife, Susan, Wilkes-Barre; David Meehan, Laflin; sister, Catherine Meehan, Plains Twp.; nephews, Paul Meehan Jr.; and Sam Meehan. He is also survived by his uncle, Thomas Meehan, Atlanta; aunts, Theresa Tish Hapeman, Wilkes-Barre; and Deanna Comerota, Laflin.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family from Corcoran Funeral Home Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains Twp.

For information or to leave Bobby's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -