|
|
Robert J. Naugle Sr., 94, passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
He lived in Hanover Twp. most of his life and was a resident of Birchwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke, for the past year.
Born in Askam on Dec. 15, 1925, he was a son of the late Charles and Ada Tudgay Naugle. After graduating from Liberty High School, Bethlehem, in 1944, he immediately joined the U.S. Army and served for two years with the 580th Field Artillery Battalion during World War II. He received the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, American Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and World War II Victory Medal. He later served with the National Guard.
Robert received his police training from the PA State Police Municipal Police School, graduating in 1960 and retired in 1986 from Hanover Twp. Police Department as Sergeant after 26 years of service.
He was a member of Askam United Methodist Church; life member of the VFW Post, Hanover Twp.; a member of Askam Lodge 599 Independent Order of the Odd Fellows; and life member of Fraternal order of Police Lodge 36, Hanover Twp. He will be remembered for his service to others, his generosity and his sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Dorothy Sones Naugle, on Jan. 25, 2003; a daughter, Marilyn Fertal; as well as his first wife, Ruth; and brothers, Charles and Thomas Naugle.
Surviving are his daughter, Sharon and her husband, Thomas Lada, Hamilton Square, N.J.; son, Robert Naugle Jr. and his wife, Corie, Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren, Jeffrey, Christopher, Todd, Jason, Justus and Alexus; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Robert's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Birchwood Healthcare and Rehab Center for their compassionate and loving care.
Private services and interment will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.
Contributions in Mr. Naugle's memory may be directed to Askam United Methodist Church, 2811 S. Main St., Hanover Twp., PA 18706.
Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli funeral Home, Nanticoke.
To leave the family a condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 11, 2020