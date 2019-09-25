|
Robert J. Walsh, 96, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at St. Mary's Villa, Elmhurst Twp.
Bob was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Helen Engle Walsh, in 2010, after 60 years of marriage. He was formerly a resident of Edwardsville and Elmhurst Twp.
He was born in South Scranton, son of the late Joseph J. and Anna Lorenz Walsh. He was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and attended the University of Scranton studying advertising and real estate management.
He was employed by The Scranton Times/Sunday Times newspaper for 46 years in the news department, classifieds and retail advertising departments. He was a member of the 25 and 50 Year Clubs at The Times. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Club. He loved golf and bowling.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Cyril Walsh.
Surviving are his daughters, Dr. Roberta Walsh McHale and husband, Jack, Kingston; and Virginia Walsh, Hilton Head, S.C.; and son, Brian Walsh and wife, Rose Mary, Charlotte, N.C.; grandchildren, Dr. Caitlin and Megan Shepherd; and Patrick and Molly McHale; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Eulalia's Church, Elmhurst, followed by a private burial.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until Mass time in the church.
The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the nurses and staff of St. Mary's Villa for their outstanding care and compassion while Robert was a guest there.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation to the .
Arrangements are by Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 25, 2019