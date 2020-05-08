|
|
Robert J. Williams, 71, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Known to most as Bob, Bobby, or Will by his lifelong friends, he was born in Wilkes-Barre, the second son of the late Harold and Sara Thomas Williams. He graduated from GAR High School, a proud Grenadier, and worked as a nurse's aide and supply clerk at Valley Crest Nursing Home, Wilkes-Barre, until his much-deserved retirement. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his friends, brother, Harold, and his dogs, listening to music and watching a good movie often quoting lines as they played. He loved being out on the water in his boat fishing or just for a joyride. He was an avid sports enthusiast and would often be found watching games with his family and friends when he wasn't in the woods. His family and friends meant the world to him and were certainly the reason he survived so long against all odds with severe heart disease. He would do anything to help another person, a lesson he strongly instilled in his daughters who will love and miss him always while keeping his memory alive. He will be missed by his faithful companion, Winston, and his kitties that all really loved their dad. The love he shared with his wife was legendary and they are certainly reunited after their short month apart after 46½ years of marriage. He was a strong survivor, but in the end, couldn't survive a broken heart from the loss of his beloved wife.
Bob was a member of First Welsh Presbyterian Church in the Heights, where he served as an elder and was always proud of his Welsh heritage. When his lifelong church closed and merged, he was a member of Wyoming Valley Presbyterian Church. Forever in support of his wife, daughters and family, Bob was also a member of Temple Israel with a regular seat in the sanctuary with his family. Though he had heart problems, he truly had a heart of gold.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Yelen Williams, one month prior to his passing; father and mother-in-law, Morris and Mary Yelen, who he cherished very much; sisters-in-law, Shirley Yelen and Mary Lou Williams.
He is survived by his daughter, Sara Friedman and her husband, Steven, Plains Twp.; daughter, Molly Williams and her longtime partner, Matthew Reisinger, Kingston; brothers, Harold Williams, Wilkes-Barre, and Richard Williams, Sheatown; brothers-in-law, Attorney Sandor Yelen and his wife, Janice, Kingston; Attorney Barry Yelen, Kingston; cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A graveside funeral service will be held in the Temple Israel Cemetery, Swoyersville, for the family this coming Sunday with Rabbi Larry Kaplan and the Rev. Adam Demetros presiding.
The service will be streamed on Temple Israel's Facebook live and as a Zoom meeting for family and friends to participate if desired. Details to follow. Shiva calls (calls on condolence) may be made to 570-823-4327 beginning Monday. When isolation bans are lifted, a memorial service for Bob and Linda will be held jointly for their family and friends to celebrate their lives.
Donations in Bob's honor may be made to Wyoming Valley Presbyterian Church, Temple Israel and the .
Arrangements are by Rosenberg Funeral Chapel, 348 S. River St., Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 8, 2020