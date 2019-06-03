Robert Jamieson Sr., 76, of Exeter, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, June 1, 2019, at his home.



Born in Pittston, Bob graduated from Pittston High School in 1962 and later pursued electrical classes at Luzerne County Community College. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a professional welder.



Bob was known for his quick-witted humor and dedication to hobbies and family. As a father, Bob devoted his time to his beloved children - restoring antique cars with his son and cooking and baking with his daughter. He instilled these qualities in his children who went on to continue those passions in life. In his youth, Bob also enjoyed hunting with his friends.



Bob was preceded in death by his parents.



He is survived by daughter, Jennifer Sweder; son, Robert Jamieson Jr., both of Plains Twp.; and granddaughter, Nora, who lovingly called him "Grampi."



Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday followed by a short service at Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a .