Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Costello
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert John Costello Sr.


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert John Costello Sr. Obituary
Robert John Costello Sr. of Lower Demunds Road, Dallas, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, just shy of his 95th birthday.

He was born Dec. 14, 1924, to Grace Knorr Costello and John Costello. Bob was raised in Wilkes-Barre, graduating from Meyers High School, Class of 1943. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served in World War II as a pharmacist's mate until his discharge in 1946.

Bob began his career with the Coca Cola company where he expanded his knowledge of business and electronics. He became the first manager at the newly created Diamond Vending, a subsidiary of Coca Cola, a position from which he retired in 1986.

He enjoyed gardening, fishing and football but Bob's love and devotion to his family was foremost in his life. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Caldwell Consistory and the Irem Temple Shrine.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Evelyn Buzick and Eleanor Muessig.

He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Evelyn Kauffman Costello; children, Elva C. Valentine and Robert J. Costello Jr.; grandchildren, Robert Costello III, Susan Valentine, Ryan Costello, Jonathan Valentine and Richard Costello; and seven great-grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Snowdon Funeral Home and will be private.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now