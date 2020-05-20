|
Robert Jon Eugene Anderson, known to friends and family as "Jon," loving father and grandfather, passed away peacefully in Bloomsburg on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the age of 82.
Jon was born to Myrtle and Bob Anderson in Queens, N.Y. He graduated valedictorian of Pleasantville High in 1955 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Yale University in 1959. When he was younger, he worked primarily in the fields of aerospace engineering and computer development; one highlight was contract work at Jet Propulsion Laboratory on the Voyager spacecraft.
Jon married Elizabeth Scarano on May 4, 1965. Jon loved to travel and hitchhiked across Europe twice as a young man. He returned to live there with his wife and three children for three years in the 1970s.
He was predeceased by his parents, Bob; and Myrtle; his sister, Gretchen; and his beloved wife, Elizabeth.
Jon is survived by his sister, Kathi Donovan; his five children, Lissa, Jon (Gerrilyn), Hans (Marci), Chris (Kristyn) and Amy (William); and his nine grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held for Jon at a later date and his remains will be buried in the family plot in Middle Patent Rural Cemetery, Bedford, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Jon's name at everloved.com/life-of/robert-jon-anderson.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 20, 2020