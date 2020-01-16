|
Robert Joseph Donnelly, 79, of Jenkins Twp., passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born Dec. 12, 1940, he was the son of the late John and Della Donnelly.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 38 years, Joan Donnelly.
Bob was a proud Vietnam veteran who loved spending time with his family, especially his 12 grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters, Tara Donnelly, Jenkins Twp.; Tina Fronczek, Jenkins Twp.; Barbara Donnelly, Exeter; Brenda Grula and husband, Brian, Dupont; and Elizabeth Donnelly, Pittston; grandchildren, Christine, Christopher, George, John, Emily, Alexander, Cassandra, Abigail, Aiden, Robert, Nikolas and Makenzie; brothers, Jerome Zemantauski and Stanley Donnelly; sisters, Julia Graziano; and Arline Grillini; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 8:45 a.m. Friday from Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with A Mass of Christian Burial officiated by the Rev. Michael Klopon celebrated 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will be in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston, with military honors as a Vietnam Army veteran. Friends and family may call 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Robert's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the wonderful and compassionate care he received.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you honor Robert's memory by giving a donation to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Unit 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 16, 2020