Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 823-1001
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
8:45 AM
Yeosock Funeral Home - Plains
40 South Main Street
Plains, PA 18705
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Marello Parish
237 William St.
Pittston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Donnelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Joseph Donnelly


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Joseph Donnelly Obituary
Robert Joseph Donnelly, 79, of Jenkins Twp., passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

Born Dec. 12, 1940, he was the son of the late John and Della Donnelly.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 38 years, Joan Donnelly.

Bob was a proud Vietnam veteran who loved spending time with his family, especially his 12 grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughters, Tara Donnelly, Jenkins Twp.; Tina Fronczek, Jenkins Twp.; Barbara Donnelly, Exeter; Brenda Grula and husband, Brian, Dupont; and Elizabeth Donnelly, Pittston; grandchildren, Christine, Christopher, George, John, Emily, Alexander, Cassandra, Abigail, Aiden, Robert, Nikolas and Makenzie; brothers, Jerome Zemantauski and Stanley Donnelly; sisters, Julia Graziano; and Arline Grillini; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 8:45 a.m. Friday from Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains Twp., with A Mass of Christian Burial officiated by the Rev. Michael Klopon celebrated 9:30 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Interment will be in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston, with military honors as a Vietnam Army veteran. Friends and family may call 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Robert's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for the wonderful and compassionate care he received.

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you honor Robert's memory by giving a donation to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Unit 7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -