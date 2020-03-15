|
|
Robert Joseph Kay Jr., 68, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Paterson, N.J., on May 18, 1951, he was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Sr. and Anita Kay; and granddaughter, Tara Kay.
Bob graduated from Hawthorne High School, N.J., in 1969. He was a member of the Hawthorne Muchachos and Caballeros. Bob was a football coach for the Purple Riders and Pittston Panthers, and a member of the Pittston High School football parents booster club. He loved playing cards and the New Orleans Saints football team.
Bob was a chef at Convention Hall, Victoria Inns, The Waterfront and King's College.
Surviving are his wife, Elaine; sons, Brian and Robert III; daughters, Corene Avery and husband, Ben; Michelle, Jennifer, Sharon, Cynthia White and husband, Michael; and Christina; grandchildren, Christopher, Tyler, Brandon, Logan, Amber, Kayla, Kayden, Michael Jr. and Alexander.
Also surviving are Bob's brother, William Kay, Lake Ariel; brother-in-law, Richard Smith; sister-in-law, Marie Tomasello and husband, Tom; sister-in-law, Evelyn Hopper and husband, Joe.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. to noon Monday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Carverton. Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 15, 2020