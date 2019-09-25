Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-3741
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Quinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Joseph Quinn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Joseph Quinn Obituary
Robert Joseph Quinn, 59, of Dallas, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.

He was born Dec. 25, 1959, son of the late Nathan R. and Carmelita Rinko Quinn.

He was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School. Class of 1977, and served in the U.S. Air Force. He attended Prince of Peace Parish, Dallas.

Prior to his illness, he was employed by Kappa Graphics, Hughestown.

Robert was an avid fisherman, enjoyed watching baseball, classic rock and attending concerts.

His greatest pleasure in life was spending time with his granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brooke, in 1994.

Surviving are his daughter, Ashley Quinn; and grandchildren, Adriana Verdekal and Lydia Telford

Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. The Rev. James Breese, pastor of First Baptist Church, Pittston, will officiate.

Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the service at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Military honors and interment will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now