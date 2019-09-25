|
Robert Joseph Quinn, 59, of Dallas, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
He was born Dec. 25, 1959, son of the late Nathan R. and Carmelita Rinko Quinn.
He was a graduate of Wyoming Area High School. Class of 1977, and served in the U.S. Air Force. He attended Prince of Peace Parish, Dallas.
Prior to his illness, he was employed by Kappa Graphics, Hughestown.
Robert was an avid fisherman, enjoyed watching baseball, classic rock and attending concerts.
His greatest pleasure in life was spending time with his granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Brooke, in 1994.
Surviving are his daughter, Ashley Quinn; and grandchildren, Adriana Verdekal and Lydia Telford
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. The Rev. James Breese, pastor of First Baptist Church, Pittston, will officiate.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the service at 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Military honors and interment will be held in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 25, 2019