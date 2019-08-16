|
|
Robert "Bob" L. Bozinski, 64, of East Washington Street, Nanticoke, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 13, 2019, in Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, surrounded by loving and devoted family.
Born Oct. 18, 1954, in Nanticoke, he was the son of the late Francis and Ethel Thomas Bozinski. He grew up in Nanticoke and graduated from Nanticoke High School in 1972 and Wilkes College in 1976 with a bachelor's degree in education.
He was a hard worker from a young age. He held many jobs over his lifetime, including at Carrols Restaurant, Burger King restaurants manager for several years, Kmart Stores assistant manager in Pennsylvania and New York, Techneglas for many years, International Paper, Sealy/Mountain Top Foam, and Walmart for over 12 years.
He was a very devoted and loving husband and father. His wife and daughter always came first. He only wanted to take care of and support his family. He enjoyed caring for people and would be the first to offer a helping hand. He enjoyed watching television, reading Star Trek books, playing board games and cards, visiting Knoebels and the Bloomsburg Fair, and talking proudly about his daughter's accomplishments. He will be missed by everyone whose lives he touched. He endured a long illness and hospitalization, but his faith was unwavering. He was watched over by his special Guardian Frog and unending photos of his honorary grandson, Jayvion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law, Grace Rees; and infant sister, Ruth.
Surviving are his devoted wife of over 25 years, Jamie Pfuntner Rees Bozinski; his beloved daughter, Zoe Grace Rees Bozinski; siblings, Dorothy Hemsley, Hanover Twp.; Pat Herring and husband, Kenneth, Nanticoke; Francis, Rochester, N.Y.; Sue Randall and husband, Dave, Sugarloaf Twp.; Dennis and wife, Ann, Wilkes-Barre; Denise Wildoner and husband, Shane, Hunlock Creek; sister-in-law, Julie Hummer and husband, Francis, Nanticoke; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and other loved ones.
Special thanks to Dr. James Martino and also to the many excellent nurses and CNA's who cared for him during illness. Special thanks to his sister, Sue Randall, for being his devoted companion during his illness, to Julie and Francis Hummer and Jack Watkins for their support.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Monday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with Jack Watkins, Elder of Zion United Church of Christ, of Nanticoke, officiating.
Interment will be in Hanover Green Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his wife and daughter.
To leave condolences and for information and helpful resources, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 16, 2019