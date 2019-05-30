Robert L. Brassington, 75, of New Albany, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Nazareth Hospital, Philadelphia.



Robert was born to Russel and Agnes Brassington on March 13, 1944, in Kingston.



Robert is survived by his siblings, Richard Brassington, Russel Brassington and Roberta Boyd; children, Robert Brassington Jr., Leonard Brassington, Edward Brassington, Lewis Brassington and Ray Brassington; granddaughter, Kersti Hughes; as well as close friends and family.



A memorial will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at New Albany Social Hall to reminisce, grieve, support one another and to just catch up.



A service will begin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Terry VanHorn, pastor, and dinner to follow.



Potted plants/flowers and condolences may be sent to Brassington Family, c/o M. Dunham, 4442 Overton Road, New Albany, PA 18833; or delivered on Sunday after 10 a.m. to the social hall. If you would like to bring a dish to pass or a desert to share, the social hall will be open at 10 a.m. Sunday.