Robert L. Hrobak, 82, of Wanamie, passed into eternal life on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born May 27, 1937, in Nanticoke, he was the son of the late Paul and Frances Barchik Hroback.
After graduation from Newport Twp. High School in 1955, he worked for Western Electric, Kearney, N.J.
He then served in the U.S. Army from October 1959 to May 1961, attaining the rank of SP4. He was then employed as a laborer in Local 215. Lastly, he was employed by Luzerne County Community College, in the maintenance and grounds department, until his retirement in 2002. Bob was a hard worker, who loved his family, gardening and wood crafts.
He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Irene Hroback; brother, Joseph, and brother-in-law, Len Boris.
Surviving are his loving wife of 53 years, the former Jean (Garvey) Hrobak; daughter, Cynthia Boyle and her husband, Dave, Alden; son, Bob Hrobak and his wife, Jolene, Fayetteville, N.C.; grandchildren, Shaun and Meghan Boyle; Reilly and Bailey Hrobak; brothers, Paul, Wanamie, Leonard and his wife, Marie, Plains Twp.; sister-in-law, Susan, Sheatown; sister, Patricia Boris, Alden; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at noon Dec. 28, in St. Faustina Parish, main site, with the Rev. James Nash officiating.
Arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 22, 2019