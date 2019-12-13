|
|
Robert L. Moore Jr., born in Newark, N.J., on July 31, 1945, went home to his parents, Elouise and Robert, on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. The world lost a shining light.
He is survived by his sons, Robert III, Damon and Tyrone Moore.
He was a grandfather and the later part of his life was nothing short of praising his grandchildren, Rasheed, Maliek, Jasella, Sylease, Jahlil, Sovanna, Braxton, Soul and Meleah.
He was a graduate of Montclair High School, New Jersey, and went on to attend Arizona State University where he was a standout athlete.
He was an Army Ranger while serving in Vietnam.
Robert went on to serve and protect as a auxiliary police officer for Newtown, N.J., ending his career as a computer programmer for Centurion Group.
His passions were being a DJ and martial arts instructor.
He loved his Mormon religion, sports and especially his family.
He lived an amazing, full life and touched so many people. He will never be forgotten.
Arrangements are by Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.
There will be no calling hours. A funeral will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 13, 2019