|
|
Robert Loeb Stackhouse, 88, of Pittston Twp., passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Born in Scranton, April 14, 1931, he was a son of Bertha M. Loeb and Roy K. Stackhouse Sr.
He graduated from West Pittston High School in 1949 and Wilkes University in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce and finance. Mr. Stackhouse was the former secretary/ treasurer and owner of Stackhouse Auto and Electric Inc., West Pittston, and also was a partner of Stackhouse Realty Company.
He was a director of the West Side Bank, West Pittston, until the merger of Fleet Bank and Bank of America. Mr. Stackhouse was a member of the First United Methodist Church of West Pittston where he served as lay leader and president of the trustee board. He was chairman of the building committee for Wesley Village in Pittston and served on the board for Homes for the Aging in the Methodist Wyoming Conference. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 499, West Pittston, where he attained a 60-year pin.
He is preceded in death by his wife, the former Janet Ann Williams; and brother, Roy K. Kenneth Stackhouse Jr.
He is survived by a son, Robert S. Stackhouse; daughter, Susan Pall and husband, the Rev. W. James Pall; and grandchildren, Janelle Felder, Lindsay McCabe and Jonathan, Mark and Garrett Pall.
Private funeral services will be held in the First United Methodist Church, West Pittston, at the convenience of the family. The Rev. Tenny Rupnick will officiate.
Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Harding.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 2, 2019