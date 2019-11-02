Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Stackhouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Loeb Stackhouse

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Loeb Stackhouse Obituary
Robert Loeb Stackhouse, 88, of Pittston Twp., passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in Residential Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Scranton, April 14, 1931, he was a son of Bertha M. Loeb and Roy K. Stackhouse Sr.

He graduated from West Pittston High School in 1949 and Wilkes University in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science degree in commerce and finance. Mr. Stackhouse was the former secretary/ treasurer and owner of Stackhouse Auto and Electric Inc., West Pittston, and also was a partner of Stackhouse Realty Company.

He was a director of the West Side Bank, West Pittston, until the merger of Fleet Bank and Bank of America. Mr. Stackhouse was a member of the First United Methodist Church of West Pittston where he served as lay leader and president of the trustee board. He was chairman of the building committee for Wesley Village in Pittston and served on the board for Homes for the Aging in the Methodist Wyoming Conference. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 499, West Pittston, where he attained a 60-year pin.

He is preceded in death by his wife, the former Janet Ann Williams; and brother, Roy K. Kenneth Stackhouse Jr.

He is survived by a son, Robert S. Stackhouse; daughter, Susan Pall and husband, the Rev. W. James Pall; and grandchildren, Janelle Felder, Lindsay McCabe and Jonathan, Mark and Garrett Pall.

Private funeral services will be held in the First United Methodist Church, West Pittston, at the convenience of the family. The Rev. Tenny Rupnick will officiate.

Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Harding.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -