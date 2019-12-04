Home

Robert M. "Cheeto" Kelley


1980 - 2019
Robert M. "Cheeto" Kelley Obituary
Robert M. "Cheeto" Kelley, 39, of Nanticoke, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at his home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 4, 1980, he was a son of Patrick and Sharon Novak Kelley of Nanticoke.

He is also survived by his brother, Patrick Kelley Jr.; and sister, Victoria Kelley.

Private services have been entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences may be sent at kniffenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 4, 2019
