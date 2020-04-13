Home

Robert M. Kozak Obituary
Robert M. Kozak, 82, of Avoca, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Wesley Village Nursing Center, Pittston.

He was born in Dupont on June 6, 1937, and was the son of the late Michael and Agnes Kasa Kozak.

Robert was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish (Ss. Peter and Paul Church), Avoca. He was a graduate of Avoca High School.

Robert worked and retired from Topps Chewing Gum from the time it opened in 1965 until the closing of its Duryea facility in 1997. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Karen Romanko Kozak; his son, Robert and his wife, Raquelle Kozak, Maryland; his granddaughter, Sarah Kozak, Maryland. Also surviving is his sister Eleanor Chmiel, Duryea; and several nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held Tuesday in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka, of Queen of the Apostles Parish, Avoca, officiating.

Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 13, 2020
