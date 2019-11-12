|
Robert M. Saba, 84, of Dallas, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Geisinger Medical Center.
Born Oct. 29, 1935, in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late William and Marie Hawthorne Saba.
Bob was a graduate of Meyers High School, Class of 1954, where he met, and is still married to, the love of his life, Elaine Smith Saba. They recently celebrated 56 years of marriage.
He honorably served in the Army Corps 54th Infantry and was honorably discharged in 1961.
Preceding him in death was his brother, John M. Saba, Dallas.
Surviving are his sisters, Connie Voss, Penn Lake; Peg Malta, Wilkes-Barre; Dorothy Obeid, Florida; Lillian McManus, Dallas; Carol Hershey and her husband, Larry, North Carolina; sister-in-law Marion Grogan, Forty Fort; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Also surviving are his wife, Elaine; son, Robert W. Saba and his wife, Mary, and daughter, Tracy Chopyak and her husband, David, both of Dallas; and 11 grandchildren, Bobby, Danny, Matthew, Kylee, Kendra, Taryn, David, Blake, Bryce, Jace and Bradyn.
"Pop-Pop" was an avid Yankees fan, who loved vacationing with his entire family. His grandchildren will never forget his jokes, magic tricks, his true/untrue stories and his infamous $1 challenges. Pop could always be found at one of his grandchildren's sporting events and never missed an opportunity to be with them. His laughter, humor and contagious smile will be sorely missed by everyone that had the privilege to know him.
"Heaven has gained an angel, but the world has lost a saint."
The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday from Mamary-Durkin Funeral Service, 59 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre, with a service at 11 a.m. in St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, 905 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.
Interment will be in the parish cemetery, East St. Mary's Road, Hanover Twp.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, c/o Pediatric Cancer Research, 3401 Physics Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 12, 2019