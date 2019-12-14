Home

Services
Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc
6 Sunset Lake Rd
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 256-3141
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc
6 Sunset Lake Rd
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc
6 Sunset Lake Rd
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
Robert M. Stevens Obituary
Robert M. Stevens, 96, of Broadway Road, Shickshinny, Ross Twp., passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2018, in the Residential Hospice in-patient unit at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born March 8, 1923, in Broadway, Ross Twp., he was a son of the late Kenneth and Sarah Crispell Stevens.

Robert proudly served his country during World War II as an aircraft mechanic in the Army Air Corps. During his service from 1942 to 1946, he served in Germany, France, Northern Ireland and England.

He married Doris M. Archer on May 14, 1949, and shared 69 years of marriage with her until her death on Dec. 9, 2018.

Robert enjoyed a long career with Grumman Aircraft (now Northrop Grumman) in Bethpage, N.Y., and later in Florida. He and Doris lived in Florida many years until returning to live at his homestead in Broadway following retirement in 1981. They enjoyed their home and property and loved spending time outdoors.

In addition to his beloved wife, Doris, he was preceded by her son, Scot, in 1977.

Surviving is a nephew, Ron Holmes.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday from Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., 6 Sunset Lake Rd., Hunlock Creek, with the Rev. Raymond D. Purdy Jr., Pastor of Living Word Baptist Church, Fairmount Twp., officiating.

Interment will follow in Bloomingdale Cemetery.

Friends may call for visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 14, 2019
