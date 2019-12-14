|
Robert "Moose" Malloy Sr., 87, of West Wyoming, passed away Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Gino J. Merli Veterans' Center, Scranton.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Joseph Malloy and Marie Marley Malloy and was a member of St. Monica's Parish, West Wyoming. Robert was a graduate of Coughlin High School and was employed as a machinist by the Kannar Corp., LCTA and Martz Trailways. Robert was also a police officer in West Wyoming.
Robert was a sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Moose was a avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his sons and close friends and was a big Washington Redskins fan. Robert played softball in the West Wyoming Recreation league. Robert was also an usher for St. Monica's Parish for many years.
Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 50 years, Shirley, in 2009; brothers, Joseph and Leon Malloy; sisters, Nancy Grimaldi and Geraldine Hediger.
Surviving are his sons, Jeffery Malloy and the late Maureen Malloy; Robert M. Malloy Jr. and wife, Tammy Heid Malloy; Mark Malloy and his wife, Mary Malloy; grandchilden, Jonathan Malloy, California; Alexa Malloy West Wyoming; His grandchildren were his pride and joy. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. in Church of the Holy Redeemer, Harding, on state Route 92.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be held in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 14, 2019