|
|
Robert P. Niznik, 83, of Kingston, died Saturday morning, Aug. 3, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in Larksville, he was the son of the late Albert and Josephine Lengel Niznik and was a graduate of Larksville High School, Class of 1953.
After a time on Broadway, Bob owned and operated Bob Niznik Dance Studio and Bob Niznik Dance Company. Bob directed and choreographed many Broadway shows at the Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre, colleges, and schools. Bob had a great passion for dance, theater, and travel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his loving wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Richards Niznik.
He is survived by his daughters, Lauren Gustinucci and her companion, Tom Kempinski; Kimberly Ciavarella and her husband, John; grandchildren, Ernest and wife, Alicia; Amanda and husband, Tom; David; John; Dane and fiancé, Brennan; and two great-grandsons, Parker and Cayden.
A blessing and funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday from Andrew Strish Funeral Home, 11 Wilson St., Larksville.
Entombment will follow in St. Marys Cemetery, St. Patrick's Walk, Hanover Twp.
Friends are invited to join Bob's family for a visitation from 9 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612, in Robert's memory.
Visit the funeral home's website at www.strishfuneralhome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 6, 2019