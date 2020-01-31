Home

Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc.
114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
(570) 779-3400
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM

114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM

114 West Main Street
Plymouth, PA 18651
Robert Paul McCluskie Obituary
Robert Paul McCluskie, 81, of Plymouth, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Kingston Healthcare Center.

Born July 21, 1938, in Scranton, He was the son of the late Donald and Sarah Cassidy McCluskie.

Robert worked as a concierge for Strickland Mountain Inn and later served as a laborer for many years at Carter Footwear in Wilkes-Barre. Most recently, he retired as laborer from Dove Industries in Hanover Twp.

He was a member of American Legion Post 463 in Plymouth.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul; and sisters, Evelyn Gurnari; and Judith Griglock.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anquanetta Baldwin McCluskie, Plymouth; children, retired Staff Sgt. Robert George McCluskie (USMC) and wife, Lisa, East Greenville; retired Maj. Brian McCluskie (U.S. Army) and wife, Liya, Butte, Mont.; Megan Goretski (CMA) and husband, Frank, Ashley; grandchildren, Caitlin, Bobby, Avery, Connor and Peyton McCluskie; as well several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday from Williams-Hagen Funeral Home Inc., 114 W. Main St., Plymouth, with the Rev. Timothy Hall officiating.

Friends may call the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Kingston Healthcare Center for all their dedication and loving care of Robert during his time there.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 31, 2020
