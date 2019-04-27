Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert R. Brown Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert R. Brown Jr., 59, of Dallas, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Robert Sr. and Louise Brown Sandor. Robert was a 1978 graduate of Tunkhannock High School.



Prior to his illness, he was employed by Golden Technologies, Duryea. He was an avid hunter of deer and turkey and enjoyed fishing. He loved rattlesnakes and was an avid outdoorsman.



Robert is survived by his wife, Maryellen; three sons, Robert K., Noxen, Ryan, Nicholson and Rory, at home; three grandchildren, Ethan and Bella and Red Lyon and Jameson, Sweet Valley; sisters, Gail Confer, Kane, Pa and Laurie Osmon, Nicholson; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Dorothy Bottoms.



Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday in Nulton-Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 state Route 309, Monroe Twp., (Beaumont), with his good friend, Chip Sorber, officiating.



Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to defray funeral expenses.



Please send to Nulton-Kopcza Funeral Home, 5749 state Route 309, Monroe Twp., PA 18636.

Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 27, 2019

