Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Reno Quarteroni. View Sign

Robert Reno Quarteroni, 71, of Swoyersville, passed into eternal rest on Monday, April 15, 2019, after a courageous four-month battle with ALS.



Born in Luzerne, he was the son of the late Reno and Elizabeth Duda Quarteroni. Bob was a gifted journalist and held positions in many prestigious colleges and universities including the University of Florida and Montclair University. Bob was a gentle soul who loved all nature and was never happier than taking one of his nature hikes.



Bob is survived by his wife, Leanne Newton; sister, Marion Chipego and husband, Max; loving cousin, Judy, who helped Bob throughout his illness; and his beloved buddies, Molly and Opie.



The funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family.



Memorial donations can be made to ALS Foundation.



The family would like Thank Dr. Kuchemba and Heartland Hospice for extraordinary care.



Arrangement are entrusted to Betz-Jastremski Funeral Homes, Luzerne.

