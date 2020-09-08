Home

Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
at his daughter, Tracy's house
68 Cedar Lane
Hunlock Creek, PA
View Map
Robert Roy Belcher Obituary

Robert Roy Belcher, 53, of Lake Silkworth, passed away suddenly Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born Sept. 7, 1966, he was a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School. He was employed by Procter & Gamble for the last 25 years.

Bob will be greatly missed by his parents, Dan and Linda Belcher, Lake Silkworth; wife, Beverly Belcher; son, Robert Belcher, Lake Silkworth; daughters, Danielle Belcher, Louisiana; Tanya and husband, Kevin Konopinski, Sweet Valley; Tracy and husband, Harry Wolfe, Sweet Valley; and Sherry and husband, Eric Pearson, Sweet Valley; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; brother, Dan and wife, Cheri Belcher, Lake Silkworth; as well as numerous other family and friends.

There will be a celebration of life at his daughter, Tracy's house at 2 p.m. Saturday at 68 Cedar Lane, Hunlock Creek.

Private interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lake Twp.

Condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


