Robert S. Rosencrans, 67, of Lee Street, Plymouth, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at his residence.
Born in Nanticoke, he was the son of Morucci Rosencrans and the late Stanley Rosencrans.
Robert was employed by F.E. Moran Co. as a sprinkler design specialist.
He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley; and daughter, Lynette Rosencrans.
He is survived by his mother, Jennie Morucci Rosencrans; sisters, Annette Graboske; and Donna Payer; son, James; and daughter, Kimberly Levandowski; three grandchildren; one great-grand child; and nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services were held from Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke, with interment in St. Albert's Cemetery, Mountain Top.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 17, 2020