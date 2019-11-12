|
Robert Silcox, 65, of Pittston, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.
Born in New York, he was a son of the late John Edwin and Florence Lorraine Silcox.
He went to work as a truck driver for many years. He enjoyed motorcycles and riding his Harley to Bike Week in Sturgis, S.D.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by longtime companion, Madeline Alpaugh.
He will be sadly missed by daughters, Marie Small; and Nicole Terilliger and husband, Seth; grandson he raised, Nikolas; sisters, Joyce Starks and Katherine Tlunkett; step-children, Doug, Brian, Joe, Barb, Denise, Mike and Chrissy; numerous grandchildren, cousins, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Livingston and Patricia Teeter; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with the Rev. Michael Shambora of Moosic United Methodist Church officiating.
Private interment will be in Sand Hill Cemetery, Bushkill.
Friends may call from 5 p.m. until the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 12, 2019