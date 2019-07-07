Robert Slezak, 52, of Suscon, died Tuesday July 2, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Burn Center, Allentown after being airlifted from Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., due to injuries sustained during a fire at his home.



He was born in Suscon on May 6, 1967, and was the son of Bernard Slezak and the late Sandra Webb Slezak.



Robert was a graduate of Pittston Area High School.



He enjoyed helping his grandfather "Tiger" Slezak at his garage. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with his family, friends and his beloved dogs, he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, Robert Daniel Slezak, Suscon; grandchildren, Aiden M.Betterly and Dakota X. Slezak; his companion of 25 years Michelle Yackobowitz; his sister Lori Gemzik, Suscon; brother, Timothy and wife Julie, Suscon; grandmother, Dorothy Vanluvender Slezak; and his stepmother, Marilyn Slezak.



Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins, especially his cousin David Slezak, who was by his side until family arrived and Bob was air lifted from Geisinger Life-Flight.



In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Stanley "Tiger" Slezak; his maternal grandparents, Loretta and Leslie Webb; and his brother-in-law, Kenneth Gemzik.



A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with the Rev. John Poldenak of Nativity Of Our Lord Parish Church, Duryea, officiating.



Friends may call from 5 p.m. to service time Tuesday.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Luzerne County SPCA, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 7, 2019