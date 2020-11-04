Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Slimak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Slimak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Slimak Obituary

Robert Slimak, 70, of Sweet Valley, formerly of Chase, went to be with his Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born in Kingston on May 13, 1950, and was the son of the late Michael and Ruth Bertram Slimak.

Robert is survived by his wife of 48 years, the former Janice Palmoski; and many other family members who also loved him.

At Robert's request, there will be no funeral services or calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Memorial donations in Robert's name can be made to Huntsville United Methodist Church, 1233 Huntsville Road, Shavertown, PA 18708.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -