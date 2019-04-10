Robert "Bobby" Steiner, 82, formerly of Wyoming, passed away Friday March 15, 2019, in St. Lucie Medical Center, Port Street, Lucie, Fla.
Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Dominic and Ann Burns Steiner. He was a graduate of Kingston High School, Class of 1954.
Prior to relocating to Florida he owned and operated Steiner's Service Station in Wyoming and enjoyed working and driving his own race cars at the Pocono Drag Lodge.
He was a member of Wyoming Hose Company No. 2. Bobby lived life to the fullest and also enjoyed watching NASCAR, mud truck racing, fishing, car shows and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be missed by many.
Preceding him in death was his brother, James Steiner.
Surviving are his children, Lori Alonzo, Lynn Bayles (Jeff) and Robert Steiner; four grandchildren, Jessica Naperski, Brad Naperski, Tyler Alonzo and Morgan Alonzo; one great-grandchild, Carson Naperski; sister, Ruth Ann Lewis; brother, Paul Steiner (Ann); many nieces and nephews; and his dog, Peanut.
A celebration of Bobby's life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family in St. Agnes Cemetery, Lock Haven.
