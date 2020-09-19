Home

Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
570-654-3741
Robert Stewart Stackhouse


1955 - 2020
Robert Stewart Stackhouse Obituary

Robert Stewart Stackhouse of Pittston passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the age of 64. Robert was battling multiple myeloma and died peacefully with his family and closest friends by his side.

Robert ("Bob") was born and raised in West Pittston on Nov. 21, 1955, a son to the late Robert and Janet Stackhouse. Bob had a strong work ethic from a very young age. He was a 1973 graduate of Wyoming Seminary and earned his undergraduate degree in 1981 and later an MBA from Wilkes University. Bob's first job as a teenager was a newspaper delivery route in West Pittston. After college Bob built two successful businesses. He was the owner of Bob Stackhouse Enterprises AutoECMS, a private business that sells automotive computers internationally. He was the owner and broker of Walsh Real Estate, Pittston. Bob owned and managed several rental properties in the Valley. He was also a member of the Pittston Rotary Club and the First United Methodist Church of West Pittston. Bob was a loving dad and grandfather who took great pride in being able to care for his family.

In Bob's spare time, he enjoyed Old Forge pizza with friends, while driving his Corvette around town. His laugh was hearty and filled up a room. Bob loved to travel and he would take trips to warmer destinations like Jamaica, Punta Cana, or Cancun. He also accomplished his dream of earning a private pilot's license.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his daughters, Janelle Insogna and Lindsay McCabe; sister, Susan Stackhouse Pall, granddaughter, Ivory McCabe; and nephews, Jonathan Pall, Mark Pall and Garrett Pall.

Upon Bob's request, no services will be held. A private gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations should be made to the First United Methodist Church of West Pittston.

Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.


