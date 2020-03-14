|
|
Robert T. Finnerty, 65, of Pittston, passed away unexpectedly at home Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Born in Pittston on April 22, 1954, he was the son of Rita Munley Finnerty and the late Patrick Finnerty.
He was a graduate of Pittston Area High School, Class of 1973, where he was a Wyoming Valley All-Scholastic football player. He was also a graduate of Lackawanna Junior College where he received his police training, Act 120.
Most recently, he had worked at Mid Atlantic Youth Services Juvenile Detention Center, where he was known as Mr. Bob. He had also worked for the Hughestown Police Department, Newton Twp. Police Department and Pittston Police Department and was PA deputy constable. In his earlier years, he had worked for Affiliated Foods, Scranton.
Bob received the Medal of Valor for a fire rescue of a handicapped man on North Main Street, Pittston.
He was a fourth degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council #327, Pittston; Friendly Sons of St. Patrick; Ancient Order of Hibernians; Fraternal Order of Police Donegal Society; and Wilkes-Barre Emerald Society.
Bob was a loving father and poppy and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Dena Marie, in 2005.
Surviving in addition to his mother are daughters, Tara Skutack and her husband, Robert; and Lisa Gubitoso and her husband, Eric, all of Pittston; grandchildren, Alyssa, Alexis, Ryli, Aubry, Ty and Anthony; brothers, Tom Finnerty and his wife, Mary, Camp Hill; Patrick Finnerty and his wife, Beth, New Jersey; and Michael Finnerty and his wife, Linda, Old Forge; sisters, Mary Claire Kabacinski and her husband, Stanley, Lancaster and Maureen Roman and her husband, Frank, Pittston; aunt, Joan Munley, Pittston; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston. Those attending are asked to go directly to church on Monday morning.
Interment will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.
Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Adonizio Funeral Home, LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.
To leave an on-line condolence, visit Bob's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 14, 2020