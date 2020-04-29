|
|
Robert T. Kugler, 67, formerly of Shavertown, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Robert H. and Marie Dougherty Kugler. Bob was a graduate of Central Catholic High School, class of 1971. Growing up, Bob was a member of the Weblos Boys Scouts of America and was involved in Little League and later went on to coach his sons' little league teams. Bob was an avid fan of Phillies baseball. He was employed by Plastic Arts Signs and later became its owner.
Surviving are his sons, Robert Kugler Jr. and his wife, Donna, Shavertown; Bruce Kugler and his wife, Lori, Plains Twp.; four grandchildren, Allyson and Bradley Kugler; and Alicia and Brett Kugler; brothers, Jack Kugler, Dallas; Kerry and his wife, Inez Kugler, Wyoming; sisters, Mary Frantz and her husband, Gary, Dallas; Carol Hartranft and her husband, Denny, Catawissa; nephew, Nicholas Hartranft and his wife, Aubrey; nieces, Katie Kugler; and Kristina Hartranft.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Allied Services for their compassionate and outstanding care.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation in Bob's name to Allied Skilled Nursing, 303 Smallacombe Drive, Scranton, PA 18508.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 29, 2020