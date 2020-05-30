|
|
Robert T. "Bob" Latoski, 83, a resident of Swoyersville, passed into eternal life unexpectedly Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home.
His loving wife is Bernadine S. Gowisnok Latoski. Together, Bob and Bernadine celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary on Jan. 17.
Born Nov. 1, 1936, in Kingston, Bob was one of three sons born to the late Stanley L. Latoski and Alice R. Kazmeroski Latoski.
Raised in Luzerne, he was a graduate of the former Luzerne High School, Class of 1954.
Bob was employed as a shipping manager by the former Leslie Fay Garment Factory at both their Kingston and Wilkes-Barre locations, retiring after 49 years with the company.
A prayerful and faithful Catholic, Bob was a member of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne. He was also actively involved with Swoyersville Little League when his children were growing up.
Bob had many enjoyments in life, especially going on fishing trips to Canada, visiting with his friends at Hospodar's Garage, Swoyersville, tending to his beloved yard and playing darts. He was also an avid golfer and greatly enjoyed watching the national golf tournaments.
An exemplary family man, Bob loved his family with all his heart. He held a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and he loved his ritual of always giving them a dollar every time he saw them. Bob will forever be remembered as a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and his presence will be greatly missed by all his loved ones.
In addition to his parents, Stanley and Alice Latoski, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Norman Latoski.
In addition to his wife, Bernadine, Bob is survived by his four children, Deborah Snyder and her husband, Curt, Mountain Top; Robert Latoski, Swoyersville; David Latoski and his companion, Renee, Swoyersville; and Edward Latoski and his wife, Cathy, Exeter; his seven grandchildren, Zachary Snyder and his wife, Samantha; Christian Snyder; Amanda Latoski; Kristopher Latoski; Eric Latoski; Emily Latoski; and Ryan Latoski; his four great-grandchildren, Sophia, Chase, Ava and Colson Snyder; his brother, Stanley Latoski and his wife, Joyce, Wilkes-Barre; as well as his nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to the current restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private viewing and funeral service will be celebrated Monday followed by a graveside committal service at St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Cemetery, Pringle.
A memorial Mass in honor of Bob's life will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
To send the Latoski family a message of condolence, you may visit www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
The family would be honored if you would consider giving a donation in Bob's memory to Holy Family Parish, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne, PA 18709, or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, www.diabetes.org/donate.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 30, 2020