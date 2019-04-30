Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert T. O'Konski. View Sign Service Information Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home 89 Park Ave Wilkes Barre , PA 18702 (570)-825-3138 Send Flowers Obituary

On Saturday, April 27, 2019, our beloved husband, father and brother, Robert T. O'Konski, entered into eternal rest after a long, hard fought battle against Multiple Myeloma.



He was the husband of Mary Beth O'Konski of Dallas, and the father of Robert O'Konski, Patricia O'Konski and Thomas O'Konski.



He was the son of the late Peter and Josephine Russell O'Konski, of Larksville, and the late Leo and Catherine Russell Barker, of Wilkes-Barre. Bob was a 1957 graduate of St. Nicholas High School, Wilkes-Barre, and a 1961 graduate of King's College.



He married the former Mary Beth Sheridan in 1962 and they resided in New Jersey, where he worked for American Cyanimid as a research chemist. In 1967, they relocated to Pennsylvania, where he worked for Procter & Gamble until his retirement in 1994.



Bob was a 25-year member of the Dallas Fire and Ambulance Association and after retiring from P&G, he volunteered as a driver for the Dallas Ambulance for many years. He was a member of Gate of Heaven Church in Dallas, and he was a 3rd Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Lake Carey.



He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Katie, who died in 2013, and by his cherished brothers, John, Peter, James and Thomas O'Konski.



Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Beth; children, Robert O'Konski and his wife, Missie, of Scranton; Patricia O'Konski, San Diego, Calif.; and Thomas O'Konski and his wife, Michelle, Sugar Notch; grandchildren, Evan, Sarah, Adam and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Bailey and Vincent; sisters, Marie Karmilowicz, Avalon, N.J.; sister, Esther Ann O'Konski, R.S.M., Dallas; Catherine Melnyk and her husband, James, Walnut Creek, Calif.; brothers, Joseph O'Konski, San Diego, Calif.; and Frank O'Konski and his wife, Liz, Pringle; and several nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas. Family and friends are asked to go directly to the church Friday morning. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, and on Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in Gate of Heaven Church.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gate of Heaven Church, 40 Machell Ave., Dallas, PA 18612 or to the Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge, 947 Lockville Road, Dallas, PA 18612.



Condolences may be sent by visiting Bob's obituary at

