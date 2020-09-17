Home

Robert Thomas Riley, 66, of Mountain Top, passed peacefully, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020.

Bob was born in Wilkes-Barre on March 16, 1954, to the late Peter James Riley and the late Elizabeth Jane Syron Riley.

He graduated from Bishop Hoban High School in 1972, where he was a stand-out member of the varsity swim team. He went on to graduate from King's College in 1976 with a degree in English and political science. After college, he worked for Main Line Times, Ardmore, before settling into a successful career as a financial advisor for Ameriprise in his hometown.

Bob's passions while he was younger included weight-lifting, hunting and fishing. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Bob was a member of St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.

Bob's strength and perseverance will always be remembered. He will be greatly missed by his family but they know he is happily reunited with his loved ones and his cat, Max.

Bob is survived by his loving wife, Donna Ciarafoni Riley; children, Casey Daderko and her husband, Kyle, Mountain Top; Robert Riley and his wife, Sarah, Kingston; and two grandchildren, whom he adored. He is also survived by a brother, Peter Riley, Revere, Mass., and his wife, Faith; as well as two nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Friday in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top, with interment following in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Blue Chip Animal Farm Refuge, as Bob greatly cared for animals.

Arrangements are by Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, Mountain Top.


